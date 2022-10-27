Yellowstone prequel 1923 lands Paramount+ premiere date

For a while now, we’ve wondered if the Yellowstone prequel 1923 would be premiering on Sunday, December 18, and now it’s confirmed!

It may sound a little bit random for us to project the Paramount+ series to be starting around this time, but it does make some sense if you ponder it over extensively. First and foremost, remember that this show started production later than the flagship Yellowstone, so it would take a while for it to be ready to air. Also, one of the real benefits of 1923 is the opportunity it presents to keep people engaged in between the first and second halves of season 5 — the 18th should be when we get to the halfway point of that show.

Also, it didn’t make any sense for 1923 to premiere on Christmas Day — why in the world would the streaming service do that?

For those eager to get a little more news all about 1923, remember that it stars Harrison Ford as James Dutton’s brother Jacob — James was the character played by Tim McGraw back during 1883. Meanwhile, Dame Helen Mirren will be playing his wife Cara Dutton. Per the official logline, “the series will explore the early 20th century when [diseases], historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.” (For those unaware, the Great Depression started earlier in Montana than other parts of the country. This show was originally called 1932, but shifting the time period actually allows it to be a little more historically accurate.)

Ultimately, we anticipate a lot of promotion during Yellowstone season 5 (read more about that show here) — remember, Paramount+ is going to want this new prequel to break some records.

