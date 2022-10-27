Vampire Academy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the big finale today on Peacock, should you expect a Vampire Academy season 2 renewal to happen? Or, should we just prepare in advance for this to be the end of the road?

We should start off here with some of the facts as they currently exist: Nothing has been greenlit as of yet when it comes to the future of the show. However, we do remain hopeful that we’ll see something more down the road. There are reasons to hope here!

First and foremost, there is of course a ton of source material out there that has not been adapted as of yet and that’s going to give the streaming service a lot of opportunities moving forward. Also, this is a show that has executive producer Julie Plec involved, and 100% she knows vampire storytelling in between The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. We tend to think in general Peacock needs shows like this that cater to a younger demographic and even if it hasn’t necessarily taken off yet, there is a good chance that it will generate a lot of viewership down the road.

Suffice it to say, we’re pretty darn optimistic here.

When could new episodes premiere?

Of course, we will be waiting for a good while on that! No show tends to be rushed these days, and we are still in the aftermath of the global health crisis. Because of this, the first thing to note is that we could be waiting until we get around to either late 2023 or early 2024. Some of it will depend on when Peacock actually announces a renewal; after that, it then comes down to when production starts and where things go from here. We’re just hoping for another season full of action, drama, and of course complicated relationships.

