American Horror Story: NYC episode 4: Is Big Daddy real?

Tonight brought us American Horror Story: NYC episodes 3 and 4 and through those, of course, more questions about Big Daddy.

On one level, it would be easy to assume that this character / “serial killer” would be easy to find when you consider their size and super-muscular build. Yet, that hasn’t happened. This is a figure who tends to appear around some level of fear or danger, but also disappear in much of the same way.

There have been theories for a little while that Patrick could be this character, but the two aren’t exactly the same body type and the “showdown” in episode 4 proved that. Meanwhile, the end of this showdown (Big Daddy vanishing) serves as evidence of another big theory out there: That this is not actually a real person at all, but a vision or an idea. Big Daddy may represent the spread of disease, dark instincts, or something else altogether.

If there is some evidence against this, it is simply this: How are multiple characters seeing the same exact vision? That’s where it comes to down to perspective — are we seeing precisely what these characters are seeing, or what the producers want us to see? Does this really even matter? These are some of the mysteries that are lingering and intentionally so.

Four episodes in, and the story of NYC remains intense, shocking, and a whole lot more. There are still multiple mysteries, and things that are being slow-played. Take, for example, what is going on with Hannah and the disease she is studying.

What did you think about the events of American Horror Story: NYC episode 3 and episode 4?

Do you have any theories all about Big Daddy? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other news on the series. (Photo: FX.)

