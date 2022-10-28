NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Vanishing Act’ details

In case you haven’t heard the bad news already, let’s go ahead and get it out of the way: NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 is not airing for a while. The return date is currently set for Monday, November 14, and our hope is that there’s going to be a lot of great stuff almost right away there.

If nothing else, we know there’s a compelling case! Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight:

“Vanishing Act” – When the mother of a young boy goes missing, the NCIS team sets out to find her and learns they aren’t the only ones searching for her, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Nov. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Do we wish that there was something personal in here about one of the team members? Sure, but we don’t think an omission here necessarily means an omission in the actual episode! There is more going on potentially within this episode than we know, and we say this with the knowledge that there is going to be a lot of other stuff revealed here over the course of the next couple of weeks.

As for why we’re getting the hiatus in the first place, remember first and foremost that Monday night is Halloween! While live ratings aren’t the only thing a major network cares about, they’re still important and you better believe that CBS is going to put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that there’s a solid performance here for this show. We think the November 7 hiatus, meanwhile, is just in case there is advance news on the midterm elections that needs to be covered. The network is going to want to ensure that they don’t pull anything last-second!

