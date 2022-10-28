Fire Country season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Meet Vince’s brother

Next week you are going to see Fire Country season 1 episode 5 on CBS, and in some ways, this could be a story about family.

As it turns out, there are certainly a LOT of people in this particular family who could be front and center. Take, for example, Vince and his brother Luke (Michael Trucco), who just so happens to be the Cal Fire communications director. What is he going to want in this episode? That is something we’re left to wonder, especially since his job is all about getting a certain message out there. What could that mean when it comes to Bode and some of the other firefighters? Suffice it to say, this is definitely something we’re left wondering about.

If you do want a few more details all about what lies ahead here, we suggest that you check out the Fire Country season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Get Some, Be Safe” – A vegetation fire gets complicated for the crew when a panicked horse refuses to evacuate a burning barn. Meanwhile, Vince’s brother Luke, the Cal Fire communications director, makes a surprise visit in town, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know already that Fire Country has a full-season order over at CBS so with that in mind, the next question worth wondering is pretty simple: Can the show keep up the momentum that it’s had so far? That’s not the easiest thing in the world to figure out at this point, but we hope that there will be some more information in the near future. (The total viewership was down slightly in episode 3, but still very-much solid as a part of CBS’ Friday night lineup.)

