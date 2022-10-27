The Orville season 4 renewal: Could we learn it this year?

If there’s one thing we can say with the utmost confidence right now, it’s rather simple: A lot of people want to see The Orville season 4. Also, they really should! We are talking here about a beloved sci-fi series that is thoughtful, funny, and fully immersive above all else. It’s a ship you actually want to be aboard, as you get the real feeling that they are trying to make the universe a better place.

Now, comes the bad part: There is still no official word on if season 4 will happen. It’s been a substantial stretch of time now since season 3 a.k.a. New Horizons aired and yet, we still have nothing. So what in the world is going on here?

Well, if you haven’t read the site in a good while, you may not know that the folks at Hulu are taking their time on this. It was never expected that there would be a quick turnaround on a renewal, especially since there are a lot of negotiations to be had — especially when it comes to the show’s cast, whose options expired a good while ago.

So is there a chance for some news before the end of the year? We do think there’s at least a chance of that, mostly because that gives everyone involved two more months. That also allows for some other data to accumulate over on Disney+, where the show debuted following its season 3 Hulu run. We do think that has been a nice help to the show, but that doesn’t guarantee anything.

A lot of season 4 will come down to the success of season 3, but there is another component at play here, as well: The potential of season 4. Will Hulu see some growth potential in bringing the show back? If they do, that could be a significant feather in the series’ cap long-term.

