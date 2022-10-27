Walker: Independence season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Abby’s crisis!

Next week on The CW you’re going to get a chance to see Walker: Independence season 1 episode 5 come on the air; want to know more?

Of course, there are a handful of intriguing stories that will be interspersed throughout this episode, but can we just start with how awesome the title is? “Friend of the Devil” gives you a pretty good sense of how intense things are going to be, and for Abby in particular, they could go from bad to worse. This is the end result of her being questioned, and there could be some unexpected and far-reaching consequences that go along with that.

Below, you can check out the full Walker: Independence season 1 episode 5 synopsis now with other news on what’s ahead:

THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town’s new sheriff. Abby (Kat McNamara) and Kate’s (Katie Findlay) friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby’s husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2022.

The deeper that this story goes for Abby, the more difficult things could be and the more her friendship with Kate could be tested. In the end, we do think that there’s that murder-mystery element of the series that is excited; however, it also shines just because of the vibe and the style. Remember that there aren’t exactly many westerns on network TV shows; however, there are few of them that try to appeal to all audiences like this one does.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker: Independence season 1 episode 5?

