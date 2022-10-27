The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 4 preview: After the betrayal

Want to learn a little more about The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 4 next week? Well, we tend to think that things are going to be really chaotic.

First and foremost, here’s a reminder that we had a heck of a showdown in the Zone at the end of the episode. This is the sort of thing that you really want to see at this early in the game! If players are this invested now, can you imagine just how they are going to feel down the road?

Of course, the aftermath of what Tommy & Analyse did tonight is going to loom large moving forward. They put a huge target on their backs, and we tend to think that there will be a lot of reverberations that we’re going to see play out over the course of time. (It’s so much more entertaining here since Olivia & Horacio are still in the game — they are going to be highly motivated after what they consider to be a big-time blindside.)

Below, the attached synopsis gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

A terrifying challenge is a must-win for a Ride or Die pair after their public betrayal paints a massive target on their backs. At-risk players plot an elaborate plan with the winning pair to keep themselves safe.

As we alluded to early, we’re still early in this season. There are going to be more betrayals — maybe not within a team, but definitely on the outside.

The preview for what’s ahead…

It seems like there could be some friction with Horacio & Olivia, who we would think would actually be bonded closer after all that they’ve gone through this season. Meanwhile, Tommy & Analyse are going to try and lick their wounds — which apparently includes them telling themselves they made a good move; it just didn’t work out.

