The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 promo: The raid

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 is going to be coming to Hulu next week, and this is a critical installment in so many ways.

For starters, it’s the penultimate one of the season! This is also one where the future of Hannah hangs in the balance. Mark and America are orchestrating a raid on the property, where June and Luke’s daughter is being brought up to enter the next phase of Gilead’s horrifying society. They’ve finally located her, and it seems like this is an opportunity to get Hannah back. We want to be hopeful, but since when was The Handmaid’s Tale ever that optimistic? There may be another shoe that drops, and it’s important to remember that what Mark says may not necessarily reflect what actually happens with everyone on the ground.

As for what else could be happening in this episode, the promo also very-much indicates that Serena is going to adapt to her role in the Wheelers’ household, at least for the time being. She recognizes, thanks in part to June, that the worst place for her to be is away from her son Noah. Because of this, she will do whatever she can to stay close to him on the inside and plot for her future.

Of course, things are not going to be easy for Serena, and nor should they be after what she’s done. She gets slapped by Mrs. Wheeler at one point in the promo, and things could get so much worse for her even still. She recognizes that at this point, she is a handmaid; it may not be identical to Gilead, but there are so many horrors that could come her way in this place unless she figures out an escape.

What are you most excited for when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9, based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

