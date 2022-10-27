House of the Dragon season 2: Show EP on possibilities ahead

At this point, the bad news when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 is pretty darn clear: You will be waiting forever to see it. The show is currently in the writing process, but it won’t start filming seemingly until next year. That could make it where season 2 doesn’t premiere until 2024.

Nonetheless, there is a lot to be excited about with the Dance of Dragons and even beyond, and that what makes the long-term future of this show so intriguing.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condal did his best to indicate what has him so passionate about the future of this series, and how so much of course derives itself from George R.R. Martin’s source material:

“That to me is the real promise of Fire and Blood. It’s such a rich history … I, as an author, writer, fan, want to tell a whole bunch of stories now that it’s not just the Dance of the Dragons, but the things that preceded to the things that led to it. What happens 50 years after when they’re still in power, but they don’t have any dragons left? I think those are the interesting things to me, and I think that’s the thing that keeps this fresh and alive, because there’s a lot of other themes to be explored within the different facets of the Targaryen dynasty.”

Martin himself has said that he could envision this show lasting four seasons, but neither Condal nor HBO are committing to that just yet. We foresee the story being one where they take it one season at a time, and we’ll get a chance to see where things continue with Rhaenyra and Alicent. There are no plans for there to be any other time jumps, so that’s one less thing to worry about.

