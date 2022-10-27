Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How the past could a play role

We know that we’ve been waiting for a really long time already to get news on a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal. Hopefully, that comes in soon. There is no reason to think that Netflix won’t bring it back for another season, especially since it performs so well consistently in the numbers. At this point, it is really all about when it gets the green light; we don’t really think that there’s any reason to think about it in terms of an if.

The problem here is mostly going to be enduring the wait until a potential season 6 comes around, mostly because it’s going to be a long one. Filming wouldn’t begin mostly likely until next year, and after that, these episodes will need to be edited together and prepared in order to launch.

So what should Netflix do whenever they DO want to air new episodes? We think that a big part of it should involve them thinking about what’s worked already — in particular, a deep dive into the past. Are there any windows that make sense?

Let’s just go right out and say it: If Cobra Kai does come back for another season, we think that it could premiere on New Year’s Day 2024 or New Year’s Eve 2023. These are dates we’ve seen before and they both worked really well! It’s also a time when there isn’t a lot of other stuff on the air, so the Netflix series can be binged without a lot of other counter-programming.

Do we think that the streaming service is already thinking about a lot of this? 100% they are, but they’ll probably not circle anything for several months still. They have to figure out when it will film and whether or not this will be the end of the series. (Personally, we want at least a season 7.)

