Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 6: ‘Blaze of Glory’

Next week on NBC, you’re going to be seeing Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 6 — one titled “Blaze of Glory.”

Just on the basis of that alone, you can probably make at least a few assumptions as to what lies ahead. How could you not? This is probably going to be a highly-intense, dangerous story with a lot of moving parts throughout, and it’s also one where Stabler will have to go into overdrive to save his life — that’s without even noting the rest of the Task Force.

Of course, to think there’s still more of this story on the other side. For the time being, we suggest that you check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

After the task force is caught in a shootout, Stabler is on a mission to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD; Reyes is determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars, even if it means going against orders.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that we’ll be surprised in at least a few different ways, but also see the show manage to deliver some more action, as well. Also, go ahead and remember that the past is going to be just as important as the present here for Stabler. Episode 7 in particular (which will air on November 10) could feature a storyline where something from Elliot’s past comes into the picture — and yea, there’s a good chance that this could cause some more problems for him. Typically, things and people in the past are often left there for a particular reason; that is hard to ignore right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 6 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







