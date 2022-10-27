Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, October 27?

Is Law & Order new tonight over on NBC? Will there be a great chance to see this show alongside SVU and Organized Crime? We know that last week, these three shows were all off the air. Is the hiatus sticking around?

The first thing we should do here is spread a little bit of good news if you love this franchise: They are all officially back! You are going to see them all in their standard timeslots, and we hope their storylines will be very much worth the wait.

Now, without further ado, why not check out some of what’s coming? Go ahead and look at the synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 5, “12 Seconds” – 10/27/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out. TV-14

SVU season 24 episode 5, “Breakwater” – 10/27/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 5, “Behind Blue Eyes” – 10/27/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : While Stabler is called to testify against the Brotherhood in court, the task force sets their sights on a dangerous criminal gang posing as police. Reyes finds a surprising connection to the suspects they’re after. Bell receives some unwelcome news. TV-14

All three of these stories will undoubtedly have their own focus, and they all seem to be giving their ensembles some chances to shine. We also do appreciate that Organized Crime is seemingly working here to really spotlight its past. It’s not just highlighting everything that we’ve seen so far.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime as we move forward?

Share right now in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

