NCIS season 20 ratings: Are things looking up for season 21?

We recognize that we’ll be waiting for a long time to learn about an NCIS season 21 renewal on CBS and in the end, we’re more than okay with that. These things can’t be rushed, and the most important thing in the interim is that people keep watching.

So is there some good news that we’re happy to share for the time being? In a word, yes!

If you think back to the start of the season, you will likely remember our frustration that the crime drama was posting some of its lowest ratings ever. We think it was hurt by a few different factors, including Monday Night Football games that were airing on ABC. With those games now on ESPN and with the NCIS team in the groove of things, we’re seeing some improvement in the live+same-day totals!

Take, for example, Monday’s “The Good Fighter.” This episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also 6.97 million viewers — this makes it the most-watched episode of the season in both of these metrics. While the numbers are still down overall versus season 20, remember that season had four episodes with Mark Harmon and shows across the board typically drop anywhere between 10-15% in the ratings one year after the next.

So, for the time being, we’re feeling optimistic about the future, especially when you remember that NCIS performs VERY well in DVR viewing and that’s without even mentioning how popular it is when it comes to global streaming. So long as it has this many revenue sources, it’s hard to imagine the show going anywhere. It has been able to transition away from Gibbs, and that was probably its biggest hurdle to overcome. We do think it could have a few more years left in the tank, but time will tell!

