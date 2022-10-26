The Boys season 4 premiere date: Should Amazon reveal more?

Are we going to get some more news on The Boys season 4, including a premiere date, within the near future? Of course we’d love that, but we can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic.

Instead, the best thing that we can do here is try to be realistic. We don’t have super-high hopes that the Prime Video folks are going to share too much more through the rest of the year, but that’s not really the question we’re trying to ask here. Instead, it’s more a subject of whether Amazon should be sharing more right now. Will it actually help them?

As someone who loves this universe and much of its content, of course we’ve got that innate desire to get more news on the series / what could be coming up as soon as humanly possible. However, we’re also well-aware of the fact that there doesn’t have to be some real rush to share content. Sometimes, it’s okay for viewers to take some time missing something that they enjoy. It’s worked out well for Stranger Things, which was able to shatter some personal records years after last coming on the air.

With this in mind, and with production for season 4 still underway, it’s not a bad thing if things are quiet on The Boys front for the next little while. Given that new episodes probably won’t be on the air until early 2024, Amazon still has plenty of time to get the promotional ball rolling. They could reveal an approximate date or some casting news soon (we already know Firecracker and Sage), but we don’t think it helps their bottom line all that much. Like so many other corporations (and no, we’re not even talking about Vought here), Amazon is looking for ways to boost profits and increase popularity. They’ll find ways to push the superhero satire that make a lot of sense to them.

Should Amazon reveal more news on The Boys season 4 soon?

