The Boys season 4 premiere date: See Firecracker, Sister Sage

As you prepare for The Boys season 4 to premiere on Amazon Prime, why not celebrate two of the show’s brand-new Supes?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a first look at Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), two new characters who will have a big role to play in the upcoming season. Are they going to be heroes, villains, or somewhere in between? Well, most of the Supes in this show tend to be pretty awful people, so let’s just say that we’re not altogether optimistic here about their intentions. The most of the people on the show with superpowers do tend to be selfish and/or violent; we don’t have high hopes that either of them will make the world into a better place.

We do think that these characters could be very much immersed in the world of Vought — it does seem like there is a Vought logo on Firecracker’s suit. We also think that the Seven is in desperate need of new Supes based on the wait in which season 3 wrapped up. Remember for a moment here that Starlight left the Boys and Supersonic was killed earlier on in the season. Black Noir also died, but because the public never saw the character’s face, we are going to see someone new put on the mask.

When will the show be back on the air?

Well, let’s just say that we’re going to be seeing the series either in late 2023 or early 2024; we’ll be waiting a long time still. In order to tie us over, we’re going to get a chance to see the spin-off Gen V.

