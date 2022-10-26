Magnum PI season 5: A midseason NBC fill-in plan?

What is NBC going to do when it comes to Magnum PI season 5? We know that this is one of the biggest TV questions out there right now, and for good reason. While the show’s new home has done a little bit to promote the acquisition, they have yet to say much at all when it comes to a premiere date. It’s our hope, of course, that this changes over the next few weeks. (It’s also realistic, based somewhat on how NBC has announced midseason dates in the past.)

There are a few options that we’ve talked about when it comes to premiere possibilities in the past, whether it be the Jay Hernandez series airing on Fridays (close to its CBS timeslot) or even on Sundays in March, following the end of the NFL season. However, there is another option that we haven’t looked at too seriously yet: Mondays, where it could have a pretty fascinating spot for the first couple of months of 2023.

Here’s how to look at the situation: NBC has already handed a full-season order to Quantum Leap. However, the show (a continuation or so than a reboot) is going to need to take a sizable break at some point. It hasn’t taken any yet, so we tend to think that this will change at some point so that production can shoot the rest of the season. We’ve seen NBC, ABC, and a number of other shows use a long hiatus for a primetime show to air another, and this could be a possibility for Magnum PI.

Is airing Monday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, potentially from January until mid-March, a decent idea? It could work, though there is competition in that spot from NCIS: Hawaii as well as The Good Doctor. We know there are some out there who would prefer it still on Fridays. However, we do think this idea makes more sense than Sundays, especially since NBC has routinely struggled to bring in ratings in that spot for anything other than NFL football.

In the end, we’ll see what the network decides; we just thought this would be a fun little conversation as we wait.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Do you think it would work rather well as a midseason fill-in show?

