Yellowstone prequel 1923 could get early season 2 renewal

Even though the Yellowstone prequel 1923 has yet to even premiere on Paramount+, we’re already getting a sense of how epic it could be in terms of scope.

According to a new report from Deadline, there are discussions already underway to bring the cast of the prequel back for a season 2. This is how substantial this particular story is, and the hope is to bring much of the cast back. This show made a huge splash from the get-go when Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were first brought on as leads, and that’s without even getting into anything else.

Here’s some other interesting tidbits that we’ve learned from the report today. For starters, it appears as though creator Taylor Sheridan is already plotting out additional prequels set in the 1940’s as well as the 1960’s, basically as a way to tell the full history of the Dutton Ranch leading up to where it is today. Another fascinating tidbit is that 1923 is being shot, in addition to Montana, in places such as South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta — this totally blew us away. What’s being done on these separate continents? It’s certainly a reminder of the amount of money being spent to turn this show into something special.

Of course, it is very-much clear at the moment that Paramount has the money to spend on all of this; remember for a moment that the 1883 prequel ended up being one of the biggest Paramount+ originals ever. Viewers are going to come for any of these shows thanks of course to both the star power and also the storytelling vision. There is such a strong proof-of-concept here already!

Are you excited to see the Yellowstone prequel 1923 when it airs?

