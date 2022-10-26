Tell Me Lies season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following this week’s finale on Hulu, can you anticipate a Tell Me Lies season 2 renewal down the road? Is this something to be excited about?

Based on the way in which the first season wrapped up at the streaming service, we absolutely think that there will be questions as to what the future holds. There is also a good bit of ground within the story for more — take, for example, a certain period of time that was not fully resolved. (We’re trying to be cagey within this piece for those who have not watched as of yet.)

For the time being, though, Hulu has yet to make a firm decision. A renewal could happen, but with a lot of streaming shows, we do see executives like to wait a few weeks. This gives them a chance to really look at the data, analyze it, and figure out where to go from here. The most import variable is usually retention: How many people check out the first episode, and then opt to keep watching from there. This will make them feel more like there is a legitimate demand to see other stuff down the road.

Speaking to Bustle in a new interview, star Grace Van Patten made some of her own thoughts clear on the subject of what’s ahead:

We’re just waiting. Season one ends in such a way where there’s so much to be filled in, and I would love to see what happens within those eight years, because as of now, it’s a mystery.

If there is a season 2…

You should probably be prepared for a good while in order to see it. The earliest we expect some of these episodes to be back is late 2023, but it could also be early 2024. We know that networks and streaming services are taking their time these days perhaps more than ever.

