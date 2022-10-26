The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8: Will June find Hannah?

Here is something we certainly did not expect: At the end of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8, there was joy for June Osborne. This is something that is rare for this character, or really, rare for this show.

However, it may be possible for Elisabeth Moss’ character to find Hannah again, and it is all courtesy of what Mark Tuello told her at the end of the epsiode.

We will go ahead and give this show credit for its execution of a big twist at the end. It would have been so predictable to have June go back to Gilead and take on this big risk at New Bethlehem. It is what Commander Lawrence wanted, as he envisioned a way to try and salvage the massive mess that he helped to create. This is what most shows may have done to sort of bring the show almost full-circle. (In a way, The Handmaid’s Tale still has that in Serena, who now finds herself in a fairly similar spot to June — living in someone else’s home, effectively as a handmaid, trying to plot her revenge.)

Thanks to Mark, though, there is now a known location for Hannah! That means there’s a chance she can be found, and mother and daughter can finally be reunited. It was easy to understand why faith was waning in Mark over the past several episodes, but the video June received was somewhat of a game-changer.

All of this, on paper, sounds wonderful … but that’s also what makes us so terrified at the same time. There is a real risk of danger that could come from all of this. We’re talking potentially here about a raid, and we probably don’t have to say the clear and obvious consequences that could come if something goes wrong.

