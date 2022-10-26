The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9: The last before finale

Next week on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9, we have to prepare for a pivotal hour like no other — and that’s saying something when you consider everything that we’ve seen so far. This is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry into the finale, and it’s clear that there are some big decisions at the heart of this hour.

What is one of the big ones right now? Well, that has everything to do with whether or not June is going to be able to find Hannah — basically, something that has been a part of this show for years now. She’s been presented with what could be an opportunity, but of course there are still plenty of questions about trust that are going to come with that. Can June trust Commander Lawrence? We know that she will do whatever it takes to find her daughter, even if it means putting her life on the line.

Luckily, Mark made it clear to her that he is working out a way to get her out. With this, there is an alternative, another way. For now, that seems to be the thing putting a spring in her step. We’ll have to see if that lasts.

As for Serena, there is no question that she is in a situation like she never before imagined. She is effectively a handmaid within the world of the Wheelers and she knows it. They have legal status to care for Noah and unfortunately for her, she does not. This is a hard thing for her to accept, but it’s the truth.

Just to make the stakes all the more dire for all of these characters, remember that there is only one season left beyond this one. Basically, what that means is that there are twelve episodes left before the series comes to a close (provided that there are only ten episodes in the final season). Every single one of the stories the rest of the way is going to be important.

