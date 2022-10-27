Station 19 season 6 episode 5: Will Maya, Carina reconnect?

We know entering Station 19 season 6 episode 5 next week that there are a lot of different stories that need to be resolved. What’s at the forefront here? For many people, it is going to be the relationship between Maya and Carina.

For most of the season, we’ve seen time and time again that these two are struggling to get on the same page. They’ve had a lot to work through, whether it be their efforts to become parents or some of what Maya has dealt with when it comes to her mental health. We of course hope that they can figure some stuff out, and this episode could be a good start!

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 5 synopsis:

“Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, this title could be a reference to a few different characters, but we tend to lean towards Jack first and foremost. This is a guy who has battled a LOT of demons so far this season, and of course we’re still hoping to see him get himself back together. We know that at his best, this is a really caring guy and a great firefighter who can do great stuff for everyone around him. Unfortunately, we just haven’t seen him in that spot for a rather long time now.

