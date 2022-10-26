Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What could be critical?

When it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, Showtime is being pretty coy and cryptic at the moment. While production continues in Canada, they’re not saying all that much — most likely because there is no reason to hurry anything along. The best thing that can happen right now is that the story presses forward, and that the folks at the network continue to have people excited for whatever the future is going to be.

Do we wish that we knew a little more in the way of specifics right now? Sure, but the network may be keeping the cards close to the vest so they can analyze the field around them. At the end of the day, we know they’ve got some reasons to do that. They want to figure out the best time to launch this show where it can get a good bit of attention, and there is one piece of competition particular we think it should be aware of in advance: Succession.

This past weekend, it was officially confirmed that season 4 of the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong series is going to be on HBO this spring, which could be when Yellowjackets also comes out. This is good in some ways for viewers, but there is also a big risk here — there is a big-time fear that the latter show gets lost amidst all of the press.

If we were Showtime, the imminent arrival of Succession this spring makes it all the more important that it launches a little bit before that. We still hope that late February could happen and if not then, early March is worth consideration. Personally, we think that either window would help to ensure this show gets off on the right foot.

