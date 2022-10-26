Survivor 43 episode 6 sneak peek: Merge speculation begins!

As we prepare ourselves for Survivor 43 episode 6 on CBS tonight, it’s pretty clear that something is happening. That something could very well be a merge! Of course, it’s also possible that there could be another twist beforehand, just like we saw over the past two seasons.

In the sneak peeks below from this episode, you can get a sense of relative unease from at least some of these players (namely Karla) that the merge may not be what it seems. It’s true that the tribes are coming together, just as they are also encouraged to “drop their buffs.” You can see when Jeanine speaks in one of the previews that there is no tribe listed below her name, so we don’t think this is some tribe swap.

So how will the players “earn” the merge, if that is the direction the show is going here? We tend to think that it’s going to see a situation where there is a challenge or at least some sort of game of trust that determines what happens, and we wouldn’t be shocked if not every player is forced to go to tribal council. Remember that there are still thirteen people left, and that is a LOT at this stage of the game. Jeff Probst and the producers will want to do something here that makes them question where they stand amidst a larger tribe, and probably stir up some paranoia.

As for who benefits the most from this situation happening right now, it’s pretty clear that this is Ryan. Remember, this is the guy who threw the challenge thinking he’d get Cassidy out of Coco, only for his ally Geo to be blindsided instead. That blunder is going to haunt him, but the lucky thing for him now is that he has an opportunity to regroup with other players … possibly. He could also be a sitting duck if the other Coco players try to offer him up on a silver platter.

