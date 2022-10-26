Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? It absolutely makes sense to want to keep the show’s momentum going. After all, we’ve been lucky enough to see a number of new episodes since the start of the season; why not continue that?

Well, the truth in the TV world is that hiatuses do turn up eventually and when it comes to Chicago PD, we’re getting one tonight. This is the first break of the season, but at least this is not some extended hiatus that is going to last an incredibly long period of time. The strategy here is for Jason Beghe and the rest of the cast to come back on November 2, and we know that we’re going to get at least two consecutive episodes in a row.

Want a little more news on what to expect? Then look no further than the synopses below…

Season 10 episode 6, “Sympathetic Reflex” – 11/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater’s reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater’s name. TV-14

Season 10 episode 7, “Into the Deep” – 11/09/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When actionable evidence finally surfaces against Sean O’Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to build a case in secret. They discover Sean is more elusive and dangerous than anticipated. TV-14

With Sean, it does look like he’s going to be one of the more intriguing foils we’ve seen in a while. After all, this is someone who understands the police on a level few other criminals do. That, just by itself, makes him a more dangerous threat than you will typically see on this show.

For those wondering, November 2 is when the other shows in the One Chicago franchise are coming back. To the surprise of no one, the network is keeping them in lockstep.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







