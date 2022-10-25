Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The case for January start

Ted Lasso season 3 is, by far, one of the most anticipated shows of the next year, and for good reason. The story is funny and yet, simultaneously, among the most meaningful out there. It’s also potentially entering its final chapter, which is both hard to think about and also understandable. This is a show that 100% wants to end on the right foot, and it would rather do that than stretch itself out forever.

There are some rumors out there that the Apple TV+ show is (finally) close to the end of production. That, of course, is positive news if true! Unfortunately, the problem is that even once production of the show is done, there are other things like editing and visual effects that have to be completed. None of these are easy processes and because of that, it now regrettably feels like 2022 is off the table. Remember when the show was supposed to be back on the air this fall? Those were the days…

Now, it feels like a January start could very well be the best-case scenario for this show, provided that the episodes will be ready in time. Because they release weekly (save for maybe a two-episode premiere), Apple doesn’t have to worry about getting all of them ready at once. The main appeal here is just getting the show back at a time when people are super-eager to watch. Television tends to draw big ratings in January, and this allows the show to launch before we get to a super-cluttered February that includes awards shows and also the Super Bowl.

In a perfect world, we’re sure Apple would love to have it back in January and they’d agree with most of these points. The issue comes down to post-production. We don’t think they will announce anything until they know that can fully commit to it, so don’t be shocked if we are without more information for at least a little while longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now, including other updates on what the future could hold

Do you think there is a chance Ted Lasso season 3 could premiere in January?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates all about the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







