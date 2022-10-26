Succession season 4 premiere date: The likely spring months

We know officially now that Succession season 4 is going to be premiering on HBO in the spring of 2023. With that in mind, why not try to narrow things down further?

The network did us a luxury in revealing this past weekend when the series is coming back approximately; plus, giving us a short teaser that you can see here. We know already that this is one of their most-popular shows and clearly, they want it to be in your mind for a while.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not try to go ahead and narrow the date down a little bit further? Is that possible? If you look below, you c

March – This is clearly the time period we want to see the show back on the air, but there’s no guarantee that this will happen. We were a little more hopeful before we learned that Perry Mason is going to premiere in February. We wonder if it is premiering the same time as The Last of Us, and that means there may not be any real-estate available in March at all.

April – On paper, this is the month that makes the most sense. It’s late enough that the episodes will be ready and other shows will be done. Meanwhile, this falls right into the sweet spot for the show’s Emmy campaign, which is something that HBO does care about early.

May – Is it possible HBO makes us wait this long? Sure, but it does feel a little later than what is needed given the production schedule. If it does come during this month, it will probably be earlier rather than later.

What do you think the Succession season 4 premiere date is going to be when the dust settles?

Let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there will be more updates on the show soon enough.

