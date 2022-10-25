Only Murders in the Building season 3: Jesse Williams signs on!

Some of the first official news on Only Murders in the Building season 3 has come in, and it’s fair to say we’re very excited. A lot of longtime Grey’s Anatomy fans out there likely feel the same way.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jesse Williams is officially joining the Hulu series in a major recurring role moving forward. He will be playing a documentarian, one with a particular interest in the same case that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are working on. If you saw the end of season 2, you can assume that this is the apparent murder of Ben (Paul Rudd), the stage actor who died right as Oliver was showing off his latest big production.

Of course, we think there are going to be inherent comparisons between Williams’ character and Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), given that she was a rival podcaster to the trio and someone looking to present her own take on a story. Of course, it’s hard to say if this new character will be anywhere near as messy or aggressive as Cinda was in her pursuit of “the truth” (which really was just more listeners for her podcast). There is a chance that Fey still returns, even though her assistant Poppy a.k.a. Becky Butler was actually Bunny’s killer in season 2.

As excited as we are to get back to the world of the Arconia, we are going to be waiting for a good while. Filming for the third season has yet to kick off, and we would be shocked to see it arrive at any point before late spring / early summer 2023. Let’s just hope that while we wait, some more great casting news continues to surface.

What do you want to see from Jesse Williams on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

