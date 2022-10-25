The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Any more news in 2022?

As so many of you out there more than likely know at this point, you won’t be seeing The Witcher season 3 premiere in 2022. Sure, Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast may be done filming, but there is a long process still required to get these episodes on the air.

Also, we can’t forget that The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming this Christmas, and that is clearly going to preoccupy Netflix for at least the immediate future. For fans of the flagship show, the prequel is in some ways a blessing and a curse.

Obviously, the great thing about it existing is that you get something more within this universe this year that otherwise, you would be totally deprived of having. Of course, the flip side of this is that it means you are going to see Netflix hold back when it comes to substantial season 3 news over the next few months. The earliest we foresee getting more news on what lies ahead with the main show is Christmas Day, and that is hoping that they attach some sort of announcement to Blood Origin. Otherwise, we most likely will be waiting for a good while. It would be wonderful to get some official news at least early next year, but that will depend on when in the summer Netflix wants to launch it. (They have confirmed a summer start already.) If they want to give the show to us in either June or July, maybe we’ll at least get some news on the new season in the spring.

In the end, we’re looking at a pretty darn long wait here. We just hope that everyone out there is ready for it.

