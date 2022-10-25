Monarch season 1 episode 8 return date at Fox: ‘The Crown’

After tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Monarch season 1 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead here?

Of course, there are a few different things well-worth getting into at the moment, but it’s best to kick things off with the bad news that alas, we will be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. We are entering the first official hiatus of the season due to the World Series taking place next week; because of that, Monarch will not be coming back until we get around to Tuesday, November 8. Even with this date, we still can’t rule out that a preemption could happen; this is the date of the midterm elections, and there are a lot of other major television networks that are taking the day off with that in mind.

Are you curious now to get a few other details all about what could be coming from here story-wise? Then we suggest that you check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a splash at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family in the all-new “The Crown” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-106) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

We do think the show is going for a play-on-words with the title here, and this could be one of those stories that really upends everything the rest of the way. There is a chance that we could be getting a few game-changers here!

If there is any silver lining to us getting a short hiatus here, it is allowing for viewers to catch up over the next 14 days. The ratings for Monarch so far have not been amazing, so this show may need whatever help it can.

