Reboot season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? The latest

Following today’s big season 1 finale at Hulu, could there be a Reboot season 2 down the road? Can we have any hope for that at all?

Of course, it goes without saying that there are a lot of different ways we could discuss this, but let’s begin by simply stating where things stand: For the time being, nothing has been made 100% official. We remain hopeful that another season could happen, but the ball is 100% in the streaming service’s court.

Of course, there is a lot of humor that can be found in this very idea on its own. Remember for a moment that much of this show is about a fictional Hulu reviving a sitcom from the past and all of the tumult that goes along with it. There is an awesome cast here including Keegan-Michael Key, Rachel Bloom, and Johnny Knoxville, and there are some genuinely funny moments from start to finish.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the real-life Hulu wants to do, since they will largely gauge the future based on total viewership, retention, and their faith in the story from here. The biggest challenge for a show like this is simply finding space to thrive within a really complicated TV landscape. This is one of the most competitive eras ever to be on the air, and there is no denying how difficult it can be to find a place to stand out. We do think the show is unique and meta, but viewers have to discover it in order to know about this and we think there are a lot of non-Hulu subscribers out there who have no idea what this show even is.

Nonetheless, we’re going to cross our fingers and hope for the best. There’s at least a chance we could learn more about the future here over the next couple of months.

Do you want to see a Reboot season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







