Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: A Raq, Unique romance?

As we get ourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 down the road, there is obviously a ton to think about. Take, for example, the aftermath of that shootout, and also whether or not Burke is really on borrowed time as everyone seems to know what she’s up to.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to specifically talk about the relationship between Raq and Unique. The two were rivals out to destroy one another through part of season 1, but it’s all the more clear that there is some mutual respect between the two of them. Is there a chance that this turns into something more than that? It does seem like there’s some real chemistry that is there, and in our mind, there’s no doubt that together, they could get control of Queens without a problem.

In speaking on this possibility further as a part of a new interview with Variety, showrunner Sascha Penn makes it very much clear that this is something that could be explored:

“I wouldn’t rule it out … You know, because who knows? In the finale, Unique sort of presses up on Raq. It does feel romantic, and I think the question is whether that’s something that feels reciprocated.”

Given how strong the chemistry is here and also the show’s ability to bring about all sorts of crazy twists, we more than welcome this for the time being. There’s also going to be another interesting wrinkle to this that is worth diving into: How Raq’s own family would react to the idea of these two being together. Remember, Unique actually tried to get Lou Lou to turn on his sister last season!

Season 3 of Raising Kanan is currently in production. There is no clear premiere date for it yet, but 100% we’re hoping to see more in 2023. (Get more of our premiere date hopes over here.)

Do you want to see Unique and Raq together moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

