The Winchesters season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Masters at War’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Winchesters season 1 episode 4 on The CW in one week’s time? There is a lot to dive into here when it comes to “Masters of War,” and it’s going to be an opportunity to see something new for John and Mary. We know that these two do have a habit of chasing down danger and clearly, this is a trait that was eventually handed down to their children.

For the sake of this story, we’re mostly just curious to see how some characters work to resolve a case and beyond just that, how crazy things end up being in the end. To get some more news on what to expect, go ahead and check out The Winchesters season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, our feeling is that the world of these characters will be mapped out a little more, at least when it comes to this specific place in time. We’re lucky to have Supernatural as a backdrop, but of course this show does need to stand on its own two feet in order to work.

