Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How long can Netflix wait?

Bridgerton season 3 is going to be one of the most-anticipated shows when it comes to Netflix — whenever that may be.

However, it goes without saying that we’d like to see the show back as soon as possible! Why wouldn’t we? There are so many things that the Shonda Rhimes drama brings to the table, and it’s almost a relief to know that so much work has been done on it already. Filming started up earlier this summer and while it’s far from done, we know that it is being set up for a potential 2023 release.

So how long could Netflix really wait before unleashing this season on the world? That’s one of the big burning questions right now and for good reason. We don’t blame anyone who may feel frustrated when we get around to the winter and the show’s not back. We don’t foresee it coming anywhere near as early in the year as what we saw during season 2. Remember that with Queen Charlotte on the horizon, Netflix will clearly prioritize that first and then after that, move more into the flagship show.

While we personally would love to see Bridgerton season 3 back on the air in the spring or summer, it’s certainly plausible that Netflix could wait on it until fall. What’s the #1 reason? Scheduling and logistics. The streaming service already has The Witcher and Virgin River set to go next summer, and airing season 3 in the fall could help them bridge the gap between those shows and then a jam-packed 2024 schedule that features the likes of Squid Game and Stranger Things. (We also wouldn’t be surprised if season 4 actually starts filming before season 3 even starts.)

We just hope that no matter what Netflix decides, they won’t keep everyone waiting on news forever. We think it’s better to have a premiere-date window far in advance than to be stuck wondering.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







