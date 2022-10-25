NCIS season 20 episode 6: Another hint at possible Abby return?

Is NCIS season 20 setting the stage for an Abby return, or at least making us think that it could happen in theory? We certainly come out of tonight’s “The Good Fighter” thinking that.

After all, during the episode we actually heard the producers address Pauley Perrette’s character by name, which has been somewhat of a rarity since her exit years aback. It is the second reference we’ve had during season 20, and of course that keeps the wheels turning for at least the near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

We should get a couple of things out of the way, including Perrette saying in the past she’d never return to the show and that she’s retired from acting. Could something change in the future? We tend to think that it’s best to always keep possibilities open, even if they are slim. We’re also aware that Pauley is recovering from a stroke, but that could also drive her to want to make an appearance down the road. We know that many actors have been able to recover and still do all sorts of work after the fact.

Do we think that NCIS would have her back in a heartbeat? Sure, especially since the character has been referenced now multiple times. Clearly, they want you to remember that she is very-much still out there! We’ll just have to wait and see if this coveted return appearance ever comes to fruition. It may not even be something we figure out this season. (There is no season 21 at the moment, but we see no reason to think that CBS would shut things down now.)

Related – Get more news on NCIS, including when the series will return with new episodes

Do you want to see Abby return on NCIS at some point in season 20 (or later)?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — there are other updates ahead we don’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







