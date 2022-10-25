Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting some more good stuff on season 5 in the relatively near future?

Of course, we wish we had some awesome stuff to say here on the franchise in the immediate future, but this is where that discussion comes to a screeching halt. There is no new episode tonight, with the simple reason for it being that the entire franchise is off the air. You are going to see FBI proper return on Sunday, November at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time — a special airing. Since it has an extra episode to air this season as opposed to the spin-offs (“Prodigal Son” aired in the spot of a typical season 5 episode earlier this season), it needed to give us a bonus story somewhere.

For some more info on what lies ahead here, all you have to do is look below:

“Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond this, we can also go ahead and tell you that the next episode after this is coming on November 15, and it is going to mark the return of Missy Peregrym. Check out more insight all about that:

“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

