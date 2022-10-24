The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8: What is Lydia’s role?

There’s no denying that entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8, a lot of attention is on June and Serena, and for good reason. Just think for a moment about what we saw on this past episode! There is a lot to be sorted out when it comes to both of these characters’ futures, but we want to move in a slightly different direction here to put the focus on what is happening directly in the heart of Gilead.

The last we saw Aunt Lydia on the show, she was moving forward in what looked to be a transformative journey. While the idea of handmaids was far from abolished, she was started to realize that they needed to be treated better. She started to at least see some of the night, and we tend to think that this could lead towards more change down the road.

So what is Lydia’s next move? So much of that could depend on the ideology of who manages to step in for Commander Putnam. We know that he was the one really opposed to any of her ideas or changes, but there are still plenty others in Gilead who share his despicable beliefs. This is why the idea of change or hope is such an abstract concept still, as there are so many different things that could go wrong at any given moment.

Whatever Lydia decides to do moving forward, we do tend to think that Janine will be involved with it somehow. Remember that it was her near-death experience that even inspired some change out of Lydia in the first place, so we tend to think that she will be a key cog in some of her plans.

