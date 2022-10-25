The Flash season 9 premiere date: Announcement incoming?

Are we going to learn, finally, about The Flash season 9 and a potential premiere date over the next few weeks? There is a good case to be made for it, and we do hope the network can give a little more insight on the story to go along with it.

If there is a reason to think that a premiere-date reveal is coming over the next couple of weeks, there is a specific reason for it: What happened with The CW last year. In 2022, the network announced their full midseason schedule in the first week of November, so why would they do something different here? It’s a good question and certainly one worth wondering about. The only reason that they may change things is because there is new ownership in the Nexstar Media Group — and who knows what exactly they will do?

It does feel fair to say that the ninth and final season will be out in the first few months of 2023 and over the course of it, Barry Allen will be in the midst of the fight for his life. Even if it seems like the Reverse-Flash is finally gone for good, there are other potential villains lurking around every corner. Take, for example, Cobalt Blue potentially turning up after being teased in the closing seconds of the season 8 finale.

Meanwhile, you are going to see big stories ahead for some familiar characters, as well. On Monday, it was confirmed via Deadline that Jon Cor is going to be a series regular for the final season as Mark Blaine a.k.a. Chillblaine. Here’s what the official description had to say about him:

A charming rogue obsessed with cryogenic technology, Mark Blaine gave the Flash and his allies a run for their money as the villainous Chillblaine. But after falling in love with Frost, he finally began to show a softer side. Now, as the new season begins, the memory of Frost’s shocking demise will haunt Mark as he sets out on his journey to become a hero.

Now, let’s hope that we get that premiere-date news (and possibly a trailer) over the next few weeks.

