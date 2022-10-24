House of the Dragon season 1 finale posts huge HBO ratings

On some level, probably everyone out there assumed that the ratings for the House of the Dragon season 1 finale were going to be next-level. The question was just how big the show would ultimately be.

Well, we’re happy to have some more information on that right now. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, 9 million people saw “The Black Queen” across all all different platforms on Sunday, making this the most-watched finale for HBO / HBO Max since the end of Game of Thrones itself. This is especially impressive given that the finale leaked days in advance, which does tend to hamper viewership on some level. (In the end, though, we do think most viewers waited to have the true experience watching it on their platform of choice.)

In a statement about the ratings, here is some of what HBO / HBO Max chairman Casey Bloys had to say:

“We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time … Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

For those wondering, work is already underway in terms of the writing process for House of the Dragon season 2, but we do tend to think we’re going to be waiting a long time to see it actually premiere. In a perfect world, we’d love to see it back in 2023, but the more likely scenario is that we’re going to be waiting a good while longer. We’d be lucky if we end up getting the show back when we get around to the early portion of 2024.

