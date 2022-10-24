House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: EP confirms no time jumps

As we prepare for House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO down the road, we at least have some welcome news about time jumps!

To be specific, there aren’t any more of these coming. We’re at a point now where the people who are on the show are the same people we’re going to see here on out. We are firmly now amidst the Dance of Dragons, and that means we’ll be seeing this central conflict play out through the remainder of the series. We just hope you’re excited to check things out the rest of the way.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that the jumps are done, as are some of the recasts we’ve experienced over the past several weeks:

“I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done … We tell the story in real time from here forward.

“The actors are playing these characters until the end … We’re not recasting anybody. We’re not making any huge jumps forward in time. We are now in the Dance of the Dragons, and we’re going to tell that story.”

George R.R. Martin has said in the past that there is enough story here for House of the Dragon to last for four seasons, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens there. HBO, of course, will have a big say in that. For now, we just know that the show has done a fantastic job setting the table, and we personally think it surpassed a ton of our expectations that we had going in.

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2?

Are you glad the show is done with the time jumps? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

