Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A change over at Apple TV+

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road, but there is some news today that may have an overall impact on it.

Today, Apple announced that moving forward, new and current subscribers will pay $6.99 per month for access to the platform, an increase of two dollars from when they first launched back in 2019. While it is still more affordable than the bulk of other streaming shows on the market, it does still raise a lot of questions when it comes to the price for programming for the average consumer. Consider Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Peacock, and some of the more sports-specific services out there. It’s already at a point where the cost of all of these combined is more than the typical basic-cable plan.

Of course, you can make the argument that Apple has FAR more programming than it did three years ago and the price increase makes some sense. It just still doesn’t feel that great for everyone at the lower price.

How does all of this impact Ted Lasso? Well, Apple now has a chance to settle in at this price point for the next few more months while we await the Jason Sudeikis series to premiere. It can also potentially profit on it further, those these profits are likely split up between multiple sources. (Remember the reports that season 3 has come in so far over-budget.) It also means more money will be generated from The Morning Show and Severance, which are also in production.

We don’t think that the price increase will impact when season 3 launches (most likely winter or spring), but we do wonder if it will be as accessible to a lot of people out there. For some households, those $2 can go a long way. Unfortunately, Apple does not release viewership data for any of their shows, so it will be hard to know what the exact impact of the price change will be.

