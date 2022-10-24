American Horror Story: NYC spoilers: The role of Fire Island

As we get closer and closer to American Horror Story: NYC a little later this season, certain things are going to become more important. That includes, of course, Fire Island, which had a very important role to play in the first couple of episodes.

If you recall, this island proved to be a spot of great danger, as there was a dangerous disease spreading through deer on the location. It’s what Hannah is doing her best to research as of right now, and there could be some dangerous consequences the further and further out things end up going. (There are already a lot of theories out there that what is happening at Fire Island is the show’s way of drawing a comparison to the early days of the AIDS epidemic, but you could say that about much of the show in general.)

What we have to share in this piece are some details about later on in the season so if you want to be completely unspoiled, this is a good chance to look away. Just take a look, per SpoilerTV, at some newly-released details from episode 7 and episode 8, which are actually airing just two weeks from Wednesday. That’s how fast the show is going since there are two episodes a week!

Episode 7, “The Sentinel” – Patrick’s search reaches an epic conclusion. The group reshifts their focus, but a different plan is in store for Hannah… Written by Our Lady J & Manny Coto, directed by Paris Barclay.

Episode 8, “Fire Island” – Terrifying events at Fire Island rupture the group and force them to reconsider everything. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Our Lady J, directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Just from these details alone, it’s at least clear that Hannah and Patrick survive until at least episode 7, and that Fire Island could be a huge setting for the climax of this story. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

What do you think we’re going to see on Fire Island moving forward on American Horror Story: NYC?

