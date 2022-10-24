Call Me Kat season 3 pauses filming after Leslie Jordan death

For those who did not hear the horrible news earlier today, Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident. This news has sent a ripple effect across the entire entertainment industry, as this was an incredibly beloved man who often went out of his way to make others feel better.

As we reported earlier, Jordan was in the middle of season 3 production for the Fox comedy at the time of his death, and TVLine is now reporting that the show is indefinitely shutting down filming to allow the cast and crew ample time in order to grieve. Eventually, the writing staff will also have to figure out how to write out his character.

In a post on Instagram, show executive producer Jim Parsons paid tribute with the following message:

“If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same. Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel. He was funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved. I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man.”

Meanwhile, Fox also had the following to stay in a statement of their own:

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan … Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

In addition to being on Call Me Kat, Jordan had made a guest appearance in the past on another Fox show in The Masked Singer. He was the sort of guy you wanted to have around, and his death leaves a gaping hole that will never be fully filled for many.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to those who knew and cared about Leslie. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







