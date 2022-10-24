Severance season 2 premiere date: Filming and a BTS peek

The wait for Severance season 2 is going to be a long one, but you probably know that already if you are reading this piece. After all, work only recently started on the latest batch of episodes!

Yet, as we all endure what is sure to be a difficult and/or frustrating next few months, it is nice to have some more info to share here and there. With that in mind, we present one of the first behind-the-scenes teases from the cast that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Britt Lower’s Instagram Stories a look at her preparing for work on the Apple TV+ drama. Note that different actors often start filming at different times, so that is something to keep in mind whenever we get some more previews moving forward. In general, also be prepared for very few images in general given that this is a show that prides itself on 1) secrecy and 2) people asking themselves as many questions as possible. Still, we tend to think that the incredibly supportive community for this show makes the actors all the more excited about being back at work. After all, they know that there’s going to be a real excitement to do things after the fact. Remember that for the first season, there was a situation where nobody actually knew if the show would be successful or not. Sure, you had a great cast and Ben Stiller behind the scenes, but nothing in the world of TV can be ever considered certain. It really doesn’t matter the sort of talent that you have on board.

Filming, for those unaware, is expected to continue over the next several months. We don’t expect season 2 to premiere until at least the summer, so that will leave the door open for us to spend a lot of time speculating on the future.

