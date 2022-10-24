Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 7 return date at CBS

Following this week’s big episode on CBS, do you want to get the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 7 return date? Then have no fear: We’re here to hand over all sorts of info!

First things first, though, we should hand down the bad news: You won’t get a chance to see the comedy show back next week. As for the reason why, it has every bit to do with a couple of different factors.

Remember here, of course, that next week is Halloween! It goes without saying, but that’s the sort of thing that leads to networks opting to take the night off. Nobody wants to be in a position where they lose viewers because people are off trick-or-treating. It also just makes sense for CBS to save some episodes for down the road, including a key sweeps period where we tend to see some big numbers for shows all across the board.

For now, the plan here seems to be to bring Bob Hearts Abishola back come Monday, November 14; so why not the 7th? The easiest answer we can give you on this is that CBS wants to leave a little bit of room open in the schedule for the midterm elections, which take place on November 8. This way, they ensure that they have a little bit of added real estate of there is some additional coverage that they want to bring to the table.

While there may not be too many details as of yet about episode 7 or what the story will be, let’s just cross our fingers that this changes over the next week or two. We need something specific to anticipate, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 7 on CBS?

Are you sad to be waiting in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







