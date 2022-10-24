Call Me Kat, American Horror Story actor Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Some truly terrible news has come out this morning: Actor and entertainer Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

According to a new report from TMZ, the Call Me Kat actor (and former star of Will & Grace and American Horror Story) was driving this morning when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and following that, crashed his car into a building. This is still a developing story, and more could come out in the weeks and months to come.

While Jordan has been a successful working actor for decades, he found a second burst of fame during the global health crisis in 2020, when some of his videos on social media helped him to amass an international following. His positive spirit was needed for many who were struggling, and that is a big part of how we will remember him today. He was able to bring joy to a whole lot of people no matter the character, and he seemed to have the perfect perspective on the world around him.

For the cast and crew of Call Me Kat, this has to especially be an enormous shock. The Fox comedy is still in production on its third season, and Leslie was a huge part of that as Phil. The story will have to change to accommodate his passing, but we assume that there are some more episodes that were filmed prior to today and they will offer a full tribute as we move further into the year. For now, the most important thing is that the entire cast and crew have an opportunity to mourn a beloved colleague, and someone who made their lives better in every way that he possibly could. His absence is going to leave a big hole in a number of different communities, both as an actor and an overall positive spirit.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of Jordan’s family during this difficult time. We hope they know just how loved he was, especially as so many of these tributes are going to continue to come in over the next few hours. (Photo: Fox.)

