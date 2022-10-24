Doctor Who spoilers: David Tennant to play Fourteenth Doctor

If you watched last night’s epic Doctor Who special, then you know already that Jodie Whittaker officially regenerated into David Tennant!

Now, here’s a big of semantic challenge here. How do we refer to the actor’s big return as The Doctor? It’s a little bit more complicated, of course, than simply saying that he’s the Tenth Doctor all over again. Clearly, the character recognized the skin and his appearance after the regeneration, but is this the same version of the character we remember? In a statement, new showrunner (or, technically returning showrunner) Russell T. Davies made it clear that this is technically the Fourteenth Doctor that we are seeing now:

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

So yea, that also 100% makes it clear that we will be waiting a LONG time to see Tennant turn back up alongside Catherine Tate. Ncuti Gatwa will star in a proper season of this show as The Doctor, presumably in 2024. Yet, we should see him in some form during the upcoming specials with David, at least if some previews serve as any indication. Suffice it to say, we are very much stoked for what lies ahead, especially since there is potential for a wide array of surprises. We’d just say to use your imagination and remember that this show could continue to find a way to astound. We don’t tend to think that they are done totally shocking us just yet. Or, at the very least, that is the hope.

