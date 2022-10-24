The Neighborhood season 5 episode 7 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, are you eager to learn The Neighborhood season 5 episode 7 return date?

We should start things off here with the bad news that this is the first official hiatus of the season. We’ve been lucky to get a lot of stories for the past month and now, we gotta wait for a little while to see what’s coming up next. It makes perfect sense that there is no new episode next week. After all, remember that it’s Halloween! This is a time of the year where, of course, networks don’t want to lose viewers due to people being off trick-or-treating. The entirety of the network’s lineup is off next Monday.

What may be a little more of a surprise, however, is learning that The Neighborhood is not airing a new episode on November 7, either. What gives with that? The simple explanation is that the network is trying to keep those timeslots open in case there is some sort of midterm election coverage that they need to dive into to some degree. The plan is to bring the entire Monday lineup back on November 14, and we tend to imagine that there’s going to be more news to share as we get closer to that date.

Ultimately, the benefit to this break is that it gives the production team more time to get the next few episodes together. Also, it helps to ensure that we could get an episode or two close to major holidays. We’re not saying for sure that there will be holiday installments this year, but it’s at least more of an option. We also get some airings during a key sweeps period that we know that CBS (like any other major network) cares about dearly.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Neighborhood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 5 episode 7?

Do you have any specific hopes in mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







