The Rookie season 5 episode 5 had the potential to deliver all sorts of big stories, but the most buzzworthy one came in the final seconds. After all, who expected Bailey to propose at this point?

We know that this is not the first TV show that broke tradition when it comes to proposals, but there was something especially warm about this one. For starters, there was an intimacy about it that felt right for these two characters and the timing makes sense. Remember that just one episode ago, Jenna Dewan’s character nearly died because of Rosalind and Nolan did everything that he could to save her along the way. She knows how much he loves her, and she also is reminded now that time is short. Isn’t it good to live every day not knowing what is next?

Now, we’ve got the potential for a wedding later this season, and we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s something we actually get. Remember that one of the other things that is important about a wedding like this is pretty simple: It’s a chance for other characters to act on their feelings! We know that we could be building towards something with Chen and Bradford soon, especially given the update Tim told Lucy about in the preview for what’s coming next. We know the producers are aware of how much people want to see Chenford happen, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

While we 100% recognize that The Rookie is not a romance at its core, these relationships give the story SO much more depth! For a lot of viewers, it is one of the reasons why they keep coming back. It gets you that much more invested, after all.

