All American season 5 episode 4 return date: ‘Turn Down for What’

After tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want the All American season 5 episode 4 return date at The CW. So what is it, and what can we say about what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got news on all of this below!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with this: You’re going to be stuck waiting until Monday, November 7 to see what lies ahead. Curious to know why? Let’s just say that it has everything to do with Halloween next Monday, and the network not wanting to risk a drop in viewership. Remember that there is a new owner of The CW these days in Nexstar Media Group, and that makes the show’s ratings more important than ever. Who knows what they are going to do at the end of the season?

Now, let’s take a look at the story ahead. Below, you can check out the full All American season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more insight:

UNRESOLVED ISSUES – With Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Carter’s (Lamon Archey) wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise (guest star Alexis Fields) and Laura (Monet Mazur) kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) and Billy (Taye Diggs) take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that goes awry when secrets are aired. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is coming to terms with some disappointing news. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#504). Original airdate 11/7/2022.

For those wondering, the title for this hour is “Turn Down for What,” and we think we’re going to get a nice mixture of fun content and plenty of drama. Why is it that secrets always get revealed under strange circumstances on this show? It seems to be a recurring theme here…

